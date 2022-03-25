The FIM MotoGP World Championship organizers and commercial and television rights owner Dorna Sports have confirmed that Sepang International Circuit would remain on the calendar until at least 2024, with all parties already in talks to extend the arrangement through 2026. From 2022 onwards, the race will be known as the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, ensuring the brand's presence in the global championship.

The title sponsorship is a step up for Petronas from its current collaboration with Dorna Sports as the official fuel provider for the Moto2 and Moto3 championships. Sepang has been a fan and rider favorite since 1999, and it takes place just outside of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, amid the backdrop of one of Asia's most stunning cities. Sepang International Circuit in itself is a rather challenging circuit, with two long straights, a variety of contrasting bends, and main grandstand complex whose silhouette has become iconic throughout the course of the venue's more than 20 motorcycle Grand Prix races.

This new arrangement between Sepang Circuit and Dorna Sports secures the future of a Grand Prix in one of the racing series' most popular locations. Azhang Shafriman Hanif, the CEO of the racing circuit, expressed his delight towards the extension of the contract, as well as the possibility of having Sepang as a venue in the MotoGP extended even further.

In the MotoGP’s official press release, Hanif stated, "I am pleased to inform that we have concluded my first negotiation on the contract extension with Dorna Sports as the Chief Executive Officer of Sepang International Circuit and I would like to extend my gratitude to those who have made this possible. With record breaking crowds year on year, we look forward to welcoming the fans back to Sepang after a two-year break due to the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports stated that Malaysia is a vital market for the MotoGP, as a sizable chunk of patrons are from the Asian country. "We’re very happy to confirm that the Grand Prix of Malaysia will remain on the calendar until at least 2024. Malaysia is a vital market for MotoGP™ and it is a pleasure to race at Sepang and witness the incredible passion of the fans who fill the grandstands. After proving able to return to Malaysia for pre-season testing this year, we couldn’t be more eager to come back and race. We all look forward to the Grand Prix of Malaysia and seeing our Malaysian fans for many more seasons.”