As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, more motorcycle manufacturers and organizations are sending aid to the Ukrainian people. While major corporations have resources to spare, everyday motorcycle riders and advocates can also make a difference. To help current and aspiring motorcyclists support Ukraine while also gaining riding skills, The Women’s Moto Project (TWMP) and mini-bike race series M1GP will partner for the Train For Ukraine event.

The special training session will take place at the Scottish Rite Cultural Center in Long Beach, California, on May 28, 2022. Prior to the course, TWMP and M1GP have set up a Train For Ukraine GoFundMe page with 100 percent of the proceeds going to humanitarian non-profit Americares. Those that donate $300 or more to the campaign will receive free training at the Train For Ukraine event.

“TWMP is a proud sponsor of this event and look forward to volunteering at the Train for Ukraine and hope to inspire new riders with the freedom that comes with it,” noted TWMP co-founder Amanda Hazzah.

On May 28, 2022, TWMP will offer its Introduction to Motorcycling course for new riders. Attendees don’t need an M1 endorsement or prior motorcycling experience to participate, but TWMP does require over-the-ankle boots, jeans, and a long sleeve shirt. M1GP will also host its rider training drills on the same day. Similar to the Introduction to Motorcycling class, an M1 license or motorcycling experience isn’t necessary.

However, riders will need to wear a full-face helmet, gloves, boots, and a race suit (one or two-piece) equipped with knee sliders. Participants may not need previous motorcycling experience or an M1 for either class, but both organizations recommend sufficient bicycle riding skills. As of now, M1GP and TWMP haven’t announced the Train For Ukraine schedule but the organizers will post information on the GoFundMe page as the event approaches.

Hopefully, the conflict in Ukraine is resolved by the May 28, 2022, date, but the Train For Ukraine event allows current and aspiring riders to make a difference on and off the bike.