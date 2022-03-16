Former Grand Prix racer, Italian Superbike champion, and Superbike World Championship (WSBK) rider Lucio Pedercini established the Team Pedercini WSBK outfit when he retired from racing in 2006. While the team has earned support from several manufacturers throughout its 16-year history, Kawasaki tapped Team Pedercini as its satellite squad in 2015.

Under the partnership, Team Pedercini has supported the factory Kawasaki Racing Team for the past seven seasons. Lucio Pedercini’s support extends beyond the racetrack though, and the Volta Mantovana native gave back to his community and the Ukrainian people when he helped transport goods to a nearby donation center.

“The Municipality of Volta Mantovana organized a collection in favor of the population of Ukraine,” explained Pedercini. “As always, my people are very sensitive to requests for help and this type of initiative, and in the end, so much material was collected that it would take about ten vans to move it all.”

Like all WSBK teams, the Pedercini team utilizes large commercial trucks to move race bikes, tools, spare parts, and paddock accommodation to circuits around the world. With such a resource at his command, the Italian Team Manager put his unused trucks to good use.

“The collection center was in Brescia and when I learned of the difficulty of our municipality in transporting what had been collected to the Lombard capital, I immediately made my truck available,” added Pedercini. “We loaded it almost completely and drove it to the collection center.”

Luckily, the 2022 WSBK season doesn’t start until April 8-10, 2022, at Spain’s Aragon circuit. Otherwise, Pedercini may not have been able to lend a hand to the donation efforts.

“I hope that the material that has been collected reaches them quickly, and can help them in this difficult moment, and above all, I hope that the war will end as soon as possible,” Pedercini concluded.