On March 7, 2022, Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. issued a safety recall for all 2021 and 2022 MT-09 and Tracer 9 GT bikes due to an improperly programmed electronic control unit (ECU). Due to this improper programming, affected units could unexpectedly have their engines stall in certain circumstances, which the recall states “could result in loss of control and a crash with severe injury or death.”

Approximately 3,594 individual bikes are involved in this recall, representing 100 percent of the population. Affected bikes were produced between November 10, 2020 and February 9, 2022. Yamaha’s recall does list six separate non-sequential VIN ranges as follows, but keep in mind that 100 percent of 2021 and 2022 MT-09s and Tracer 9 GTs are being recalled for this issue:

VIN range 1: JYARN71E2MA000301 to JYARN71E2NA001840

VIN range 2: JYARN71YXMA000301 to JYARN71YXNA000641

VIN range 3: JYARN72E4MA000301 to JYARN72EXNA000885

VIN range 4: JYARN72Y1MA000301 to JYARN72Y6NA000425

VIN range 5: JYARN74E8MA000301 to JYARN74E9NA000955

VIN range 6: JYARN74Y5MA000301 to JYARN74Y3NA000458

In the course of quality control testing, Yamaha determined that a number of negative consequences could arise in certain situations due to improper ECU programming on these bikes. These potential problems include:

Engine could stall if the clutch lever was not pulled in all the way during downshifts

Engine could stall if the throttle was only opened slightly from idle

Throttle response may be limited if the rider closed the throttle completely on deceleration, which could also result in an engine warning light coming on

However, the engine warning light might also not come on at all to warn a rider that a problem exists

A total of six different ECUs are included in this recall, but it’s the programming that’s at fault, not the physical modules themselves. Yamaha advises owners not to operate the affected motorcycles, except to take them to their local authorized Yamaha dealers, until a proper inspection and, if necessary, recall service is performed. The recall service involves an ECU reprogramming/reflash from Yamaha dealers.

There is no outward difference to observe on bikes with reprogrammed ECUs versus bikes with the incorrect programming. Dealers will use ECU diagnostic tools to determine which version is installed. If an owner has already had dealer service performed to address this issue, they may be eligible for reimbursement for the cost of service, with proper documentation. For more information, owners can contact Yamaha Customer Relations at 1-866-894-1626.

Yamaha plans to notify its dealer network about this recall on or around March 17, 2022 through March 21, 2022. Additionally, Yamaha plans to notify registered owners of affected bikes between March 17, 2022 and March 21, 2022.

Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990158. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-130. In addition to contacting Yamaha Customer Relations at the number listed above, owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

It’s worth noting that this is the third recall Yamaha has issued in the past six months that involves a population of 2021 Tracer 9 GTs. This ECU recall is the only one of the three that involves 100 percent of 2021 Tracer 9 GTs, however.

A November 2021 recall on some 2021 Tracer 9 GTs involves incorrect VIN labeling, which could, if unaddressed, lead to confusion with regard to future recalls. An earlier March 2021 recall on some 2021 Tracer 9 GTs involves a potentially fragile throttle grip that could break under certain circumstances. To address all these recalls, owners should contact their local authorized Yamaha dealers for service.