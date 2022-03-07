It's pretty common to think Vespa once you see a retro-style scooter. Indeed, no other company has achieved the legend status of the Italian Wasp. Manufacturers that roll out their own interpretations of retro-style scooters tend to be criticized and labeled as Vespa-copycats. While this may be true, there's no denying that even the most affordable Vespas cost a pretty penny.

Luckily, alternatives do exist for those on a budget, looking for a retro-y commuter for around town that doesn't compromise on practicality, and more importantly, doesn't break the bank. France-based budget-focused commuters looking for some retro flair can trade in their 2,199 Euros ($2,484 USD) for this Orcal Isca 125. While not really a blatant Vespa copy, this scooter offers some retro charm thanks to its rounded bodywork, faux leather saddle, and vintage scooter fascia. The French brand has been around for nearly a decade now, and has given the Isca 125 a refresh for the 2022 model year.

Granted, the changes come in the form of cosmetic enhancements and the addition of a few creature comforts, but as they say, variety is the spice of life. So, for 2022, the Isca 125 gets a new glove compartment behind the apron. Under-seat storage is plentiful, too, with room enough for a full-face helmet. Up front, the Isca 125 gets a chrome bezel surrounding the headlight, as well as standard LED turn indicators. At the back, the taillight is completely new, with the indicators integrated into the assembly for a cleaner, seamless look. Instrumentation is now completely digital, too.

As for features and performance, the Isca 125 gets pretty basic components commonplace for a budget-friendly commuter. Standard telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock handle suspension duties. A 190mm front disc brake and a conventional drum brake provide stopping power. The bike rolls on 12-inch wheels, standard for small-capacity scooters for around-town duty. It's also available in a smaller 50cc version, which is cheaper, too, at just 1,799 Euros, or the equivalent of $2,033 USD.