The Piaggio Group is Europe's largest scooter and motorbike manufacturer, as well as one of the industry's global leaders. Its portfolio includes some of the world's most well-known brands, including Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and, of course, Vespa, the world's most famous scooter.

Now, the firm has released the conclusions of a new analysis that delves into the specifics of Vespa's strong brand value, identifying the brand as a major asset in the company's overall portfolio. According to the findings, the Vespa brand is worth 906 million Euros, translating to just north $1 billion USD. The findings of a report by Interbrand, a major brand consultancy, point to “a unique, globally recognized brand, thanks to its perfect combination of design, lifestyle and Italian heritage”.

Interbrand used proven, unique brand valuation procedures to determine the Vespa brand's financial value, which included a comprehensive set of resources, market data, and quantitative studies done across ten key markets. Distinctiveness within the industry, attributable to the originality and recognizability of its product design and the tradition that marked this Italian Icon, was one of the primary contributing aspects to Vespa's total Brand Strength Score. Affinity is also important in determining brand value because it emphasizes clients' strong positive feelings toward the company.

Overall, the brand addresses demands such as self-expression and enjoyment, which go beyond the mere utilitarianism of mobility. For many people, Vespa is the epitome of Italian culture, and is a timeless icon whose legacy has inspired millions of people all over the world. Apart from being just a scooter, the Vespa brand is linked with lifestyle, providing a key emotional connection with customers in addition to functional product benefits.

Commenting on the study, Michele Colaninno, Piaggio Group Board Director for Strategy, Products & Innovation stated, "Vespa is an icon of style: its uniqueness makes it one of the most admired and desired brands, belonging to the premium space as well as fashion and lifestyle brands. For this reason, we must begin to benchmark it against other global brands beyond pure mobility. That's why we have asked Interbrand, the world's leading brand consultancy, to determine and analyse the financial value of the Vespa brand. This is not a finishing line, but simply a new starting point as we continue to build the future of Vespa.”