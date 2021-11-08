Vespa PX125/150 and PE 200 owners are being treated to some nice new parts from the Italian brand, Polini. Finished in black and tuned to optimize performance for the classic two-strokes in Vespa’s portfolio, these systems deserve a look or a buy.

Polini is known for modified Vespas, and the brand has been at it for quite some time now. It’s able to field multiple kits and enhancements for those who wish to bring out the best in their scooters whether new or old.

In this case, the brand will now offer exhaust systems for the historic Vespa PX125/150 and the PE 200 with two tailor-made products for each model.

Polini states that the size of the expansion chamber has been completely redesigned to give riders greater acceleration and power. Development for the system stemmed from data collected during Vespa Endurance races. This means that Polini went at the limit with its products for several hours. If it's good enough for the racers in these events, it should be good enough for everyone else.

Two codes comprise the product lineup, take note of each one for your respective models. Code 200.2019/S is for the Vespa PX 125 or 150s and will cost you € 163.50 EUR without value-added tax (VAT). Meanwhile, Code 200.2023/S is for the Vespa PE 200 and retails for €171 EUR sans the VAT.

It’s not every day that you get to see new parts for historic models, but seeing as Vespas seem to never get old, it’s somewhat expected. These two-stroke scooters are iconic enough to keep riding and keep running, and if you can get a performance gain to boot, I don’t see why it’s going to be a bad buy. Head on over to a Polini dealer or go online to see just what they can do for you and your classic.