Vespa’s GTS 300 isn’t just a pretty face. With its liquid-cooled, 278cc, single-cylinder engine producing 23.8 horsepower and 19.2 lb-ft of torque, this Vespa can scoot too. Of course, the flagship model also flexes its brainpower with traction control, a USB port, LED lighting, and a bike finder device. While some consider the GTS 300 the total package, others prefer the Vespa designs of yore, when simplicity and elegance ruled.

That’s where aftermarket accessories specialists Rizoma come in. From Ducati to Harley-Davidson, the Varese brand has a knack for refining classic designs. It’s no different with the GTS 300, as Rizoma releases a batch of accessories to give your Vespa a sporty yet timeless look.

2021 Vespa GTS 300 Rizoma Vespa GTS 300 Collection

Taking a page from the motorcycling world, Rizoma’s headlight fairing resembles flyscreens frequently found on neo-retro bikes. However, the laser engravings across the headlight nacelle add texture and depth to the stone-simple design. The steering cover continues that same theme down the leg shield while simplifying the tri-slot accent to a single opening. A mudguard crest replaces the stock unit with the same striated aluminum treatment, but the set doesn’t come cheap. The fairing retails for €449 ($533 USD), the steering cover goes for €329 ($391 USD), and the mudguard crest comes in at €70 ($83 USD).

Along with the hood ornaments, Rizoma also offers more practical accessories like a bag hook, license plate hanger, passenger foot pegs, and kickstand extension. However, the glove compartment air inlet grids add the most flair for the flagship scooter. Made of billet aluminum and stainless steel, the lightweight grills elevate the GTS 300’s styling. As always, it comes at a cost though, with the air inlet grids carrying a €389 ($462 USD) price tag.

The GTS 300 may have power, speed, and smarts, but if you really want your Vespa to stand out in the crowd, Rizoma’s latest collection is just for you.