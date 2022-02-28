Prior to today's performance cruiser and bagger craze, custom choppers and baggers dominated the American V-twin segment. Since BMW introduced the R 18 in 2019, custom builders from around the world have delivered unique iterations of the big-bore boxer. From Winston Yeh’s matte black bobber to Shinya Kimura’s rat bike build to Unique Custom Cycles’ sunburst stunner, the R 18 has proven its versatility over the years.

However, when the Bavarians launched the R 18 B bagger, customization became less of a priority for the brand. While the new touring model also comes in a Galactic Dust metallic paint option, we haven’t seen a custom build until now. Thanks to France’s Boxer Passion BMW dealership, the new bagger proves that it's just as custom-friendly as its back-to-basics relative.

Drawing from the American Hot Rod culture, the Boxer Passion team coats the R 18 B’s tank, fenders, side panels, bags, and fairing in a glitter-laced hunter green hue. That sparkly paint may be enough flair for most riders, but the designers amp up the Hot Rod aesthetic with lime green flames. White pinstriping helps the flashy flames accent the base paint.

The custom bike is the first entry in the “One Off by Boxer Passion Garage" build program. As the name suggests, the R 18 B Hot Rod Tribute will be a one-of-one creation, and the dealer will sell the example for €37,490 ($42,039 USD). In France, the new Beemer bagger retails for €27,350.

Along with the rock-n-roll paint job, Boxer Passion’s R 18 B also touts extras such as bag-mounted speakers and chrome finishes. Considering that BMW’s First Edition package going for €2,425 ($2,719 USD) and the Pro Finish upgrades adding €3,350 ($3,756 USD) to the sticker price, the Hot Rod Tribute’s €37,490 ($42,039 USD) asking price seems more reasonable.

Until a customer locks down the custom bagger, the R 18 B will make the rounds at Boxer Passion’s four French BMW locations. Currently displayed at the Le Mans store, the flashy build will also visit the Rennes, Saint-Brieuc, and Nantes dealerships in the coming weeks.