In 2021, Moto Guzzi released special edition colorways for all of its models to celebrate the company's centennial anniversary. The 100th anniversary models were clad in a gorgeous silver color scheme, and exuded class and elegance, personifying the premium, boutique branding of Moto Guzzi. For the 2022 model-year, not much has changed, apart from what Guzzi's calling "evocative new colors".

As is the case with many other manufacturers, 2022 is looking like a new-color-kinda-year for Moto Guzzi. The V7 and the V85TT adventure bike now get new colorways which present themselves as a colorful departure to last year's monochrome motif. For starters, the V7 Stone now gets a gorgeous Yellow Metallic paint scheme. A Gray Aluminum color option is available too, alongside the Black Ruvido and Aranciano Rame. Meanwhile, the V7 Special gets a Blue Formal colorway along with a cool-to-the-eyes Grigio Casual option. As for pricing, the V7 Stone retails for 9,190 Euros ($10,385 USD), while the V7 Special goes for 10,100 Euros (11,413 USD).

Just like the V7 series, the V85TT adventure-tourer remains mechanically unchanged. It gets color inspired from Moto Guzzi's rich heritage such as the green Ataj and black Etna in a subtle yet elegant monochrome colorway. New, more adventurous graphic options such as Mojave Yellow and Uluru Red will also be making their debuts for the 2022 model year. The V85TT in standard colors retails for 12,290 Euros, or the equivalent of $13,888 USD, while the "Evocative Graphics" range is slightly dearer at 12,590 Euros, or the equivalent of $14,227 USD.

Both the Moto Guzzi V7 and V85TT make use of a similar 90-degree, longitudinally mounted, V-twin engine. Both displacing 853cc, the in the V7, the engine has been tuned to offer a friendlier power delivery with 65 horsepower. The V85TT, on the other hand, packs a bigger punch with 79 ponies on tap, making it more capable of long-distance touring and adventure-riding.