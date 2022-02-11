2021 Northern Talent Cup champion and up-and-coming young rider Jakub Gurecky died on February 7, 2022, after an accident while training. The Czech rider was just 16 years old, and was considered a strong racing talent during his short time on track. Great things were expected for his future, with an imminent move to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in his sights, and he was working hard to get there.

It’s not clear exactly what transpired, except that Gurecky suffered a brain hemorrhage from the training mishap. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, there was unfortunately nothing they could do to save him. Racers, racing organizations, and publications around the world have all lined up to offer condolences to Gurecky’s friends and family in the aftermath. Racers accept a certain level of risk inherent to their sport, but that still doesn’t make it easy when something like this happens.

Gurecky won four of the first six races of the 2021 Northern Talent Cup season, and was particularly revered for his extraordinary talent for racing in the wet. Not every racer is able to handle slippery conditions well, or sometimes at all—but by all accounts, Gurecky did it with aplomb.

His future looked exceedingly bright. If you’re familiar with MotoGP, but not the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, a quick glance through the list of program alumni yields familiar names. Today’s MotoGP stars, including Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Miguel Oliveira, and Brad Binder all came up through this program. It’s where some of the top-level racers of tomorrow continue to grow in their sport.

No words seem adequate in the face of tragedy like this, but we at RideApart send our deepest condolences to Gurecky’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who will miss this bright, shining light in the racing world.