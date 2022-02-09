Stunning Custom Triumph Thruxton By Tamarit Up For Auction

You may have heard of Tamarit before. For those of you who don’t know, it’s one of the most popular custom builders specializing solely on Triumph motorcycles. The workshop, based in Spain, has fast become one of the most popular names in the business. It’s known for its chic and elegant designs which further elevate the already premium image of Triumph’s modern-day machines.

It indeed goes without saying that Tamarit is the workshop behind dozens of bespoke, on-off builds. For its 100th build, the company has decided to do something special: auction it off in partnership with Artcurial. The bike was built for the sole purpose of being showcased at Artcurial’s auction at Retromobile, and it has been christened Jade, a defining feature of its jade-colored, streamlined bodywork. Indeed, Jade started life as a bone-stock Triumph street bike in the form of a Thruxton. After Taramit’s artistic touch, however, the bike has taken on a whole new life of its own.

At a glance, and even more so upon closer inspection, it’s clear that the talented craftsmen at Tamarit have paid extremely close attention to detail. Indeed, Artcurial describes the bike as embodying “the expertise of Quique and Matias”, the founders of the Spanish workshop. Jade proudly flaunts streamlined bodywork accentuated by gold, chrome, and jade accents, as well as nearly 250 hours of meticulous, passionate work.

It’s clear that Jade is indeed more show than it is go, but in circumstances like this, that’s exactly the purpose it’s meant to fill. Tamarit has always had this “Custom Chic” aesthetic about all its builds. Indeed, Jade takes this signature styling and brings it up a notch higher. Tamarit has somehow achieved a perfect blend between elegance and performance-oriented aesthetics. Closer scrutiny of the striking build reveals the integration of some fine, top-shelf components such as a Hagon monoshock, Beringer brake calipers, K&N air filters, and a bespoke Zard full exhaust system.