Italian trial bike specialists Beta have a rich history in trials riding. With Trial World Championship greats Jordi Tarres and Dougie Lampkin piloting Betas to several titles, the brand continues to push the sport forward in 2022. After collaborating with the Beta Factory Team and the riders Sondre Haga, Aniol Gelabert, Matteo Grattarola, and Lorenzo Gandola, the firm delivers the competition-ready 2022 Beta Evo Factory range.

The race replica lineup comes in various configurations for a wide range of ages and skill levels. The two-stroke machines include 125cc, 250cc, and 300cc displacements while the four-stroke option comes in with a 300cc capacity. Despite the volume differences, the Evo Factory models share many of the same components and dimensions. All four tout a 25.9-inch seat height, a 12.2-inch ground clearance, and a 0.7-gallon fuel tank.

Gallery: 2022 Beta Evo Factory Lineup

6 Photos

Each model also provides 6.5 inches of travel up front and 7.1 inches of rear travel. The two-stroke and four-stroke variants share the same 18-inch rear and 21-inch front wire-spoked wheels shod in Michelin X-Light tires as well.

While the Factory trims have a lot in common, they stand apart from the base models with special equipment. The two-strokes feature a Black magnesium crankcase, a titanium manifold, optimized cylinder diagrams, and refined fuel maps. The edged clutch discs and black anodized engine oil caps further elevate the models, while the 300 2T benefits from an updated cylinder head.

Similarly, the Beta Evo Factory 300 4T earns an electronic control unit that optimizes fueling and a titanium silencer lightens the load. While the two-stroke family offers more power as riders work their way up the range, the 4T favors torque and linear power delivery.

Of course, all race replica models have to live up to their inspiration, and the Factory graphics, gold anodized steering plates, red silicone radiator hoses, and black anodized chain adjusters do the trick. The 2022 Beta Evo Factory range will be available from February, 2022, but the Italian firm hasn’t listed retail prices just yet.