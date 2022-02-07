Husqvarna Unleashes 2022 Svartpilen And Vitpilen With New Colors

Husqvarna has long been associated with Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM. In recent years, the Swedish brand has integrated its production process with KTM, and now shares several platforms with the orange company. This has indeed helped Husqvarna roll out new and exciting models which differentiate themselves from a styling perspective, while remaining financially sustainable for the company.

The most popular of which are undoubtedly the Vitpilen and Svartpilen, based on the KTM Duke platform. For the 2022 model year, Husqvarna has unveiled its international portfolio, which includes the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401, which are all redesigned naked motorcycles. Bajaj Auto manufactures all three motorcycles in India, at its factory in Chakan, Maharashtra. The same factory that produces KTM’s 390 range of bikes consisting of the Duke, RC, and Adventure.

Starting with the Svartpilen 125, the brand's entry-level motorbike, it incorporates components from the KTM 125 line, including the RC 125 and Duke 125. It's driven by the same 125cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 14.3 horsepower and 9 ft-lbs of torque. This engine is mated to a standard six-speed transmission. There's a trellis frame with inverted forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock in the back. Front and rear disc brakes, as well as a single-channel ABS, handle braking duties. In European markets, the 125cc engine displacement provides an A1 license-compliant engine that's perfect for young beginner riders.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen, unlike their Austrian cousins, do away with sharp, angular styling. Instead, we get a stripped-down look with simple body panels. Vitpilen and Svartpilen have essentially identical looks. However, there are subtle differences between the two. The handlebar on the Svartpilen, for example, is straight and tall. The Vitpilen, on the other hand, gets a lower clip-on handlebar. The Svartpilen is also equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires that can handle some light off-roading.

For 2022, Husqvarna has spruced up the styling of the two street bikes. It has given both the Svartpilen 125 and 401 a stealthier appearance, featuring more blacked-out bodywork, as its name, which translates to The Black Arrow, would suggest. It also gets a subtle brown stripe beneath the rear seat. Meanwhile, the Vitpilen 401 gets a more elegant color scheme, with tinges of white—rather befitting with its name, as Vitpilen literally translates to The White Arrow.