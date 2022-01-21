BMW Releases New XRide Sport-Touring Jacket

If your weapon of choice is a fancy European motorcycle, like, say a Ducati Multistrada or BMW S 1000 XR, chances are your wardrobe is full of matching riding gear. From jackets, gloves, helmets, and even matching riding boots, premium motorcycle manufacturers often team up with high-end gear suppliers to release a range of brand-specific riding gear. For 2022, BMW has done just that with the new XRide jacket.

BMW’s XR range of sport-tourers, available either in 900 or 1000 trim, is undoubtedly among the best in its class. Riders who prefer a more relaxed and tractable ride can get the twin-cylinder-powered F 900 XR, while those craving for superbike levels of performance will be best served by the S 1000 XR. Needless to say, whatever flavor of XR it is you choose, you’d definitely look better if you had the gear to match. That said, BMW’s newest jacket, the XRide, has been derived from the XRide suit, but tweaked to better match the lifestyle of the casual rider.

It’s made out of a leather reinforced textile complete with abrasion-resistant polyamide sections on the shoulders and arms. A perfect fit is ensured by elastic sections on the upper arms and waist. Meanwhile, comfort on hotter days is assured with its integrated Airvent ventilation system. Added protection is on offer via an NP Pro Long back protector, as well as NP3 and NP2 reinforcements on the elbows and shoulders. To keep you visible at night, the XRide jacket incorporates reflective inserts on the upper arms and chest area. Overall, the XRide is CE-certified according to EN 13595 safety standards.

The new BMW XRide jacket is equipped with four pockets, one of which being waterproof. Two inner pockets allow you to keep your belongings close to you, while the other one stores the included waterproof outer jacket. The XRide jacket, although designed for BMW XR owners, is pretty much at home in all sport-touring applications. There’s a lady-specific version, too. It’s available in just one sleek colorway, Nero, which is black with gray and red elements. It retails for 885 Euros, translating to around $1,000 USD.