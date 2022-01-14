The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR Storms Into The North American Market

When Honda updated its flagship superbike, the Fireblade, in 2020, it added yet another R to its namesake. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, therefore, was supposedly the most technologically advanced iteration of Team Red's legendary supersport to date. Clearly, in the sportbike world, more Rs mean more performance. The same rings true for all sportbike makers—we have the BMW S 1000 RR, Yamaha R1, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, and the list goes on.

That said, for the 2022 model year, is Honda dialing things down a bit with the launch of the CBR1000RR? The new superbike sheds one R, and will be sold along side its premium Triple-R stablemate. Does this mean its a more watered-down sportbike? Well, for starters, its around $12,000 USD cheaper, at $16,499 SRP, though expect to pay upwards to $17,000 USD in total. As for specs, it's clearly not on the bleeding edge of performance as its CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP sibling. Nonetheles, it's pretty impressive. Let's take a closer look.

For 2022, the CBR1000RR will be available in two versions: one with anti-lock brakes and one without. The new bike offers impressive performance, not just because of how fast it is, but also because of its precise, immediate, and responsive handling, outstanding ergonomics, and the direct, connected riding experience it offers. You'll also notice some new graphics as well as a striking red color option.

The CBR1000RR's 998cc inline four-cylinder engine is known for its user-friendly performance and includes innovations such as DLC coating and magnesium covers. The powerplant, which has been fine-tuned through years of racing, combines high engine speeds with a tractable power curve that is equally at home on city streets and canyons as it is on race tracks. The 199 horsepower maximum power output is ten more than last year's model, thanks to valve lift and timing tuned for high engine speeds.

The CBR1000RR's chassis is built following Honda's "Total Control" philosophy, focusing on light weight and maneuverability, with the frame and swingarm striking an optimal weight-to-rigidity ratio. With Honda's mass-centralization construction, the CBR1000RR is lighter and more maneuverable than before, making long days on the saddle less taxing. In fact, Honda claims that the 2022 CBR1000RR is the lightest CBR1000RR they have ever produced, at 432 pounds for the non-ABS version, and 434 pounds for the ABS-equipped variant.