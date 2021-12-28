Belgian Startup Launches Rally Kit For Husqvarna 701

Belgian adventure bike and off-road specialist Adventure-Bike.Be introduces its newest accessories for the Husqvarna 701 and KTM 690 enduro machines. The new Rally Kit further elevates the versatility of these enduros by offering a additional luggage options, accessory mounts, and wind protection. The Rally Kit is a bolt-on accessory and requires no drilling whatsoever. The best part? It's a lot cheaper than other kits in the market.

Adventure-Bike.Be's Rally Kit for the Husky 701 and KTM 690 is currently on sale at just $792 USD until January 14, 2022. By then, the price will have increased to $905 USD—still pretty good value, considering the kit you're getting. It consists of a plug-and-play frame-mounted assembly that requires no additional modifications on your bike. It's designed such that all your navigation tools like your GPS unit, smartphone, and other gadgets remain in view and easy to access, should you need to change routes.

The Rally Kit also comes with a clear windscreen to for some much-needed wind protection on long, off-road rides. It's made out of Lexan, and is guaranteed to be able to withstand the harsh impacts of continuous off-road use. It mounts directly onto the rally navigation tower, which is made of lightweight and corrosion-resistant 5083 aluminum. The structure has been powder-coated black to remain subtle, and blend seamlessly with the bike's aesthetics.

For added versatility, particularly at night, the Rally Kit comes with two 3,000-lumen LED lights which effectively replace the bike's stock lighting system. Both LED lights feature high and low bam functionality. The Rally Kit also comes equipped with holes pre-drilled onto the sides, making it compatible with 12-volt plugs for charging your devices while on the go. The entire kit is easy to disassemble, making it easy to clean and perform maintenance jobs on your bike.

Adventure-Bike.Be has loads of other off-road and rally-spec accessories for other bikes such as the KTM 390, 790, and 890 Adventure, as well as the Yamaha Ténéré 700, all of which offer additional versatility and long-distance capabilities for your burly ADV machines. Be sure to visit their official website in the source links below.