In line with a price hike for the region, India will receive a new color option for the Kawasaki Z900 called Candy Lime Green Type 3. Kawi has been pumping out a bunch of updates for its entire lineup since EICMA 2021, and this is one of the latest developments for the brand.

We all know that team green’s signature color is Candy Lime, and that it can be found on almost every model from the brand. From sportbikes to sport-tourers, it’s almost the go-to shade to get a Kawasaki in.

So far, Indian news outlets like Bike Wale, News Bytes, and Hindustan Times, have caught wind of the new color dropping. Combing the Kawasaki worldwide site reveals that there is no such option available for the inline-four naked from the Japanese brand. Perhaps the only way to get a green Z900 right now would be to opt for the SE variant of the model, which boasts a higher asking price, but with more added goodies to boot like Öhlins suspension—sweet.

For now, it looks like the South-Asian region will get it first, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world won’t follow. The new color will also launch alongside the already-available Metallic Spark Black colorway, which features black fairings in place of the new Type 3 shade for the new paint job. In whatever case, it’s something worth noting if you’re a die-hard fan of Kawasaki who wants to represent with the brand’s team colors, or if you’re simply just a fan of one of the more iconic shades of green that’s revised for 2022.

Powered by an inline-four with 948ccs to play with, Kawasaki’s middleweight naked bike is a very capable platform to ride on. It’ll keep you entertained with is screamer of an engine that makes 123 horses, and it will keep you entertained with its myriad of features like the 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone pairing thanks to Team Green’s Rideology app.

Again, this new addition to the color lineup will be met with a price hike which will come January 1, 2022 according to sources. The price hike will be about $100 USD, or about ₹8,000 INR over the current prices.