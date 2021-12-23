The BMW R 18 is considered by many as one of the most beautiful motorcycles in the Bavarian manufacturer's stable. While it is indeed representative of decades of history, as well as a massive flex when it comes to sheer size and displacement, the BMW R 18 is a rather decent cruiser. To make it even better, BMW aftermarket specialist Wunderich has released new luggage options for the welterweight cruiser. Let's take a closer look.

Wunderlich has released two new luggage racks for the BMW R 18—the Solo and the Duo. Both of these luggage options maximize the touring capability of the cruiser, and suit a variety of applications. For starters, the Solo luggage rack is fitted directly onto the bike's rear fender. It takes the place of the passenger saddle, and therefore eliminates the possibility of riding two-up. It does, however, offer the ability to carry luggage up to 85 kilograms in weight. This makes it the perfect option for those looking to take the R 18 on long solo rides out of town. The fact that it maintains a slim appearance on its own is a nice bonus, too.

Meanwhile, the Duo is ideal for those who want to retain the bike's two-up riding capabilities. It can be paired with an optional sissy bar that serves as a backrest for your passenger. It mounts behind the passenger saddle, limiting its carrying capabilities to just 5 kilograms. It's constructed out of 16 to 18mm steel tubes, and comes with all the needed brackets and fasteners.

Now, if you really wanted to up the ante when it comes to luggage capacity, you could get both the Solo and the Duo and turn your R 18 into a long-distance camper bike. That said, I'm pretty sure there are other bikes that would better fit the bill, such as the R 1250 GS. Nonetheless, both the Solo and Duo versions are available in either chrome or flat black finishes. The Solo pillion rack retails for $395.95 USD, while the Duo luggage rack fetches a more expensive $506.95 USD.