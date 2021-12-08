Many motorcycle manufacturers, shops, and enthusiasts believe that Brembo braking systems are the pinnacle of performance. Unfortunately, not all motorcycles come from the factory equipped with Brembo componentry. For folks looking for more stopping power, Brembo’s new Upgrade program offers the appropriate setup for road, racing, off-road, and custom build applications.

Road riders need a balance of performance, practicality, durability and versatility. Brembo’s Road lineup ticks all the boxes with the brand’s RCS Corsa Corta master cylinder, Stylema calipers, T-Drive discs, and Z10 pads. The company leaves room for all budgets though, recommending up-spec GP4-MS clampers and P4-40C axial calipers as alternatives. For the utmost performance, Brembo also suggests Machesini M7RS Genesi forged wheels.

Unlike the road riders, racers demand the very best of their machines in all circumstances. For racing applications, Brembo only suggests its Upgrade Racing range with an RMC Billet GP pump, GP4-RR binders, Pistabassa rotors, and Z04 brake pads. For an even greater competitive edge, the Marchesini M7R Genesi forged wheelset reduces unsprung weight and works harmoniously with Brembo braking equipment.

On the trail, usable braking power is more important than outright braking power. For that reason, Brembo suggests its AMC-MX master cylinder, MX2GPR caliper, and MX Terra disc. Those that enjoy cross-country riding can spring for the AMC-RD master cylinder while enduro riders will prefer the AMC-EN pump.

Of course, custom builders also turn to Brembo to improve not only the performance but the aesthetics of the machine. For those instances, the brand showcases its RCS pump, 484 café racer calipers, and Black 11-inch rotors. Alternatives include Stylema calipers and Marchesini M10RC Kompe forged wheels for added performance. While Brembo recommends specific equipment for each situation, all customers can mix and match the components to their needs and budget.