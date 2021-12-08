On December 8, 2021, Damon Motorcycles announced the HyperFighter Colossus, its newest electric sportbike. Thing is, it will only be available as a limited-edition model with just 100 bikes slated for production. There’s a twist, though.

You see, Damon announced the HyperFighter Colossus and also opened worldwide orders for this bike on a “first-in-line" basis, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern on December 8, 2021. While Damon’s HyperDrive powertrain is what the company uses in all its bikes, the finished design of the HyperFighter Colossus has yet to be revealed.

That’s because Damon Motorcycles is bringing the HyperFighter Colossus to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the official unveiling of this extremely limited model is scheduled to take place. January 5, 2022 will be the day we can all get an eyeful of the newest member of the Damon Motorcycles lineup, so be sure to mark your calendars if you’re interested.

The HyperDrive powertrain produces a claimed 200 horsepower and over 200 newton-meters (or 147.5 pound-feet) of torque, as well as a top speed of 170 mph and a zero to 60 time of less than three seconds. Range (both highway and city) is estimated to be around 146 miles on a single charge.

According to Damon, the 20 kWh battery will take 45 minutes to get to 80 percent of full charge on DC fast charging, 2.5 hours to 90 percent on a Level 2 (240V) outlet, or 15 hours to 90 percent on a Level 1 (110V) outlet.

Tech on the HyperFighter Colossus includes Damon’s CoPilot system, which is its 360-degree radar, camera, and sensor system that tracks up to 64 objects around the bike to keep riders as aware as possible of what’s going on around them. Damon’s Shift system, which electronically changes ergonomics on the go, is also standard. According to the company, there’s even more technological wizardry to expect with this model, all of which will be formally detailed at CES 2022.

The HyperFighter Colossus rides on a pair of 17-inch wheels, has a wheelbase of 57 inches, and a seat height of 32 inches. Detailed information about suspension (Ohlins), brakes (Brembo), tire choice, and vehicle weight aren’t yet available, but we look forward to more detailed specifications during the CES 2022 unveiling.

MSRP on the HyperFighter Colossus is $35,000, and you can reserve one right now with a $250 deposit on the official Damon website. Once all 100 are spoken for, though, Damon says this model will be gone forever.