If you’re in need of a great gift for the youngest motorcycle fans on your list, Spanish toymaker Injusa has an entire line of licensed ride-on mini motorbikes for kids aged three and above. Do you ride a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure? The special kid in your life might want to ride one, too—and now, maybe they won’t have to wait several years to do it.

The toys light up and make sounds, and certain models even play music from SD cards if you like. They come with training wheels, and travel at speeds of up to five or six kilometers per hour (between three and four mph) to keep your young ones safe.

Now, clearly these bikes aren’t built to scale, as the GS bikes appear to be about the same size as the replica dirt bikes in Injusa’s collection. Would your kid prefer a Kawasaki ZX10? How about an Aprilia RSV4? Maybe a Honda RC213-V is in order instead. All these and more are currently listed on the Injusa website in December, 2021. However, prices range from a couple to a few hundred Euros each, so they’re probably not stocking stuffers for most people. Each one does come with its own battery and charger, though.

Gallery: Injusa Electric Kids' Toy Motorcycles

5 Photos

If you’re familiar with the Carrefour supermarket chain, locations in France, Spain, and possibly elsewhere may carry some of Injusa’s little mini-motorbike toys for sale. Two things appear to be extra cool if you find one there. For one, the prices may be less expensive. Currently, the Carrefour France website has an Injusa BMW 1250 GS Adventure electric bike on sale for €199, or about $225. That model is listed at €507 ($572) on Injusa’s website, where it’s only available in a blue and white colorway. The Carrefour version comes in 40th Anniversary GS yellow and black, which is pretty excellent for BMW fans.

Sadly, for those of us who don’t live either in Spain or within a reasonable distance of a Carrefour location that carries Injusa products, these bikes may be more difficult to find. While Injusa does sell their toy motorbikes to customers online, it appears their shipping is restricted to Spain as of December, 2021.