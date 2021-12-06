British engineering firm White Motorcycle Concepts may be chasing down electric motorcycle speed records, but that’s far from the only thing it’s been busy doing. On December 6, 2021, the company introduced its new WMC300FR, a hybrid three-wheeled scooter developed for first responders. It’s also the first instance of WMC’s Venturi duct technology in use on a fleet vehicle (and no, not a carburetor in sight).

If you’re thinking that this three-wheeled scoot looks a little familiar, there’s a reason for that. It’s based on the Yamaha Tricity 300 scooter, which uses the same leaning-multi-wheel technology found on the Niken GT. WMC built this hybrid prototype in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police, and specifically with the help of Chief Constable Nick Adderly, who is Motorcycle Lead for U.K. police.

The firm claims that WMC300FR carbon emissions are reduced by up to 50 percent over conventional combustion motorcycles and scooters. Two 56V 12Ah Ego Power+ swappable lithium-ion batteries mount in a little compartment just behind the seat back, underneath where you can see the little blue light pod on the back of the bike. You can fast-charge up to six of these batteries at a time using a single standard 3-pin U.K. electrical plug, to keep things simple.

Gallery: WMC300FR Hybrid Three-Wheeled First Responder Vehicle

How does they hybrid system and WMC's Venturi duct design work together? The company says that it’s an up-to-5kW power assist hybrid system, which goes to work down in the lower speeds. This boosts acceleration, and then the electric motor eases off into combustion power once speeds are higher, and the Venturi duct’s effects are being used. This combined effort, the firm says, maximizes both battery range and fuel savings.

“We were encouraged by the great reception the launch of our WMC250EV high-speed demonstrator and the high level of interest that the project has subsequently gained. Whilst our concept in its most extreme form will help us go faster, its real-world application is all about improving range and reducing down time—major considerations in the electric vehicle industry at present,” WMC CEO Rob White said in a statement.

“As the recent COP26 summit highlighted, we are still at the beginning of a revolution in aggressive carbon reduction and this global shift in thinking presents a unique opportunity to think radically about motorcycle design, finding the most efficient and cleanest way to power the future of transport. I am delighted to reveal our first product, the WMC300FR, which we have developed specifically for the first responder market,” he continued.

“As well as the duct there are a whole host of innovative features that mean the motorcycle reduces CO2 by up to 50 percent. For us this is just the starting point and we will continue to innovate to accelerate the decarbonization of the automotive sector,” White concluded.