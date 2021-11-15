Harley-Davidson's Softail platform pairs the rigid backbone design of classic cruisers with the modern-day luxury of rear suspension. Introduced in 1984, the Softail Standard has become the basis for countless custom builds, and Spain’s Lord Drake Kustoms takes the throwback styling even further back in time with the Springer Bobber Blue.

Starting with a fuel-injected Softail Standard, Lord Drake Kustoms owner Francisco Alí Manén kept the double-cradle frame, Twin-Cam engine, horseshoe oil can, and transmission, but ditched the rest of the model’s stock components. The conventional front end gives way to a springer fork equipped with a 5.75-inch headlight. To increase the vintage aesthetic, the team adopts two new 19-inch spoked wheels shod in Firestone Champion Deluxe tires.

Gallery: Springer Bobber Blue: Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

10 Photos

Alí Manén does more than repurpose parts, though. The builder fabricates the custom gas tank, license plate bracket, and seat base for the project. The hand-made rear fender also calls back to tire huggers of the past with swingarm-mounted struts. Despite the Softail Standard’s rear suspension, Lord Drake Kustoms outfits the bobber with a spring-mounted solo seat.

A Vity’s Design air filter helps the Twin-Cam V-twin breathe freely and the two-into-one exhaust adds some flair with a trumpet-style muffler. Inverted Biltwell tracker handlebars and minimalist Motogadget speedometer enhance the bobber look while Kellerman micro turn signals add a clever touch of modernity.

Lord Drake Kustoms will build the Springer Bobber Blue as a 10-unit series. Alí Manén painted the first example in a baby blue base with navy accents, but customers can adjust the finishes and color scheme to suit their preference. The Harley-Davidson Softail platform may toe the line between modern and vintage, but in the hands of Francisco Alí Manén, it’s the perfect old-school bobber.