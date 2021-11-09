Ducati has always been known for releasing ultra-high-performance, limited-edition models of its supersport machines. Today, we have the Superleggera V4, the culmination of decades of racing heritage and performance. Back in the day, however, Ducati also released a performance-oriented variation of the already powerful 900 Super Sport. This came in the form of the 900 Superlight—a bike known for its carbon-fiber trim and incredible performance.

Born in 1992, the 900 Superlight had a limited production run until 1996. It featured all the hallmark traits of a race-ready superbike for the street at the time, and continues to be a soulful sportbike, even to this day. This particular example, which has been listed on auction on automotive auction site Bring A Trailer, is from 1993, and is finished in a striking yellow and white coloway. It's in pretty remarkable shape, and only shows 7,000 miles on the odometer. Acquired by the selling dealer in July, 2021, the bike comes with a clean Florida title.

Equipment on this machine consists of all original components. A clear windscreen, single-seat monoposto tail section, and fairing-mounted mirrors all seem to be in good shape. It comes with factory-fitted carbon-fiber fenders and clutch cover—features this bike was known for back in the day. This 1993 900 Superlight is underpinned by top-shelf, race-ready components of the time. We find a set of magnesium Marvic wheels, Brembo brakes on both ends, and fully adjustable Showa suspension on the front and back.

Ergonomics consist of low-slung clip-on bars mounted below the triple trees, as well as a set of rear-set foot pegs. A plaque mounted on the triple clamp designates the bike as number 903. Powering this machine is a 904cc L-Twin motor featuring Ducati's iconic Desmodromic valve actuation. When new, this motor was rated for around 80 horsepower. Just like most Ducati superbikes old and new, the 900 Superlight is equipped with a dry clutch known for its distinct rattle on idle.

This gorgeous 1993 Ducati 900 Superlight is currently on auction at no reserve, with bidding closing in four days. At present, the standing bid for this machine is at $14,000. The seller does note, however, that the engine is in need of servicing prior to road use. The extent of service required, however, is uncertain. If you wish to add this bike to your collection, or are interested in learning more about this machine, be sure to visit the original listing in the sources below.