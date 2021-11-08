In Asia and parts of Europe, small displacement scooters are the go-to mode of transportation, especially in tight, densely populated urban areas. While the styish, fashion-oriented scooter segment continues to be dominated by Vespa, nearly all other manufacturers have their own versions of barebones, entry-level commuters. So, too, does Vespa's sister company under the Piaggio Group, Aprilia, in the form of the SR 160 scooter.

The Aprilia SR 160 is a small displacement commuter scooter currently available in India. Unlike its Asian competitors, it hinges heavily on Aprilia's racing heritage, presenting itself as a sporty-styled commuter. It's even available in fancy race-inspired liveries, something other brands such as Yamaha and Suzuki are doing, too, following successful seasons in MotoGP. For the 2022 model year, Aprilia is expected to update its entry level scooter by giving it an aesthetic refresh. In fact, multiple Indian automotive publications have shared spy photos on the internet of the upcoming scooter undisguised.

The Aprilia SR 160 will continue to be powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor which pumps out 10.8 horsepower. It transfers power to the back wheel via a conventional CVT automatic transmission, giving it a top speed of little over 60 miles per hour. At present, the scooter's availability is limited only to the Indian market. However, there's no denying that it would stack up nicely against the crop of entry-level commuters in neighboring Asian markets, and maybe even in Europe, too.

The 2022 Aprilia SR 160 is expected to sport a facelifted design consisting of new graphics, an LED headlgiht, and a revised pillion grab rail. It retains its angular styling reminiscent of Aprilia's RS range of sportbikes—a design element that's sure to attract sporty riders looking for a budget-friendly commuter. While pricing for the updated scooter has yet to be revealed, the outgoing SR 160 retails for the equivalent of around $1,600 USD. This makes the Aprilia SR 160 a potential competitor against Vespa's scooters, particularly in the Indian market. Could this soon spark a sibling rivalry within the Piaggio Group in the region?