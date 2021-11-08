Oli Bayliss To Race With Barni Racing Team In 2022 WSSP

The Barni Racing Team in the WorldSSP class has announced that it has completed its 2022 lineup with the addition of Oliver Bayliss, the son of superbike world champion Troy Bayliss, to the team for the upcoming season. The 18-year old Australian motorcycle racer will be piloting the Ducati Panigale V2 on the world stage following two successful seasons inthe Australian Superbike Championship.

Born on September 20, 2003, Oli Bayliss grew up surrounded by racing. Much like his father before him, Oli started racing at an early age, and debuted in the ASBK in 2020 aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R. He managed to secure a third-place finish at Morgan Park, and continued to race the entire 2021 season aboard Ducati's flagship superbike. Wishing to take his career a step further, the Bayliss family, along with Ducati, chose the Barni Racing Team to bring Oli's career to the global stage. As such, he will be racing in the 2022 WorldSSP aboard the Ducati Panigale V2—the smaller, less powerful counterpart of the Panigale V4 R.

Oli Bayliss' arrival to the WorldSSP with Barni Racing Team is very symbolic for the Bayliss family, as it comes exactly 20 years after Troy's first World Championship, then aboard the Ducati 998S sportbike—a bike which many people consider to be one of the forefathers of the Panigale V2. Commenting on the step forward his son's career has taken, the Ducati legend stated, "Oli has been brought up around racing, 2021 has been his first year on Ducati V4 R in the ASBK and taking the win in Darwin earlier this year came sooner than we thought, I think the move to Barni Racing is a great opportunity, I hope he enjoys the V-twin as much as I did."

Meanwhile, Oli Bayliss is also clearly ecstatic about the upcoming 2022 season, and expressed his commitment to developing his skills on the track. "I’m really happy to announce that I will be racing for Barni Racing Team in the World Supersport Championship on the Ducati PanigaleV2. I’ve finished my school program, which means I can now put my focus completely on racing motorbikes, training and only that."