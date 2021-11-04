This Beautiful 2014 Norton Commando 961 Is Looking For A New Home

These days, if you wanted to look like a fashionable hipster on two wheels, there are tons of options for you in the neo-retro/ classic-style motorcycle segment. Neo-retro bikes come in all shapes and sizes, and bring varying degrees of performance to the table. You could opt for something docile and friendly like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, or something raw and powerful like the wheelie-popping Yamaha XSR900.

While all these bikes certainly have a cool factor, some people may think that they're just too common—not hipster enough, if you would. So, what do you get if you want that maximum hipster vibe in a performance-oriented package that's drop-dead-gorgeous? Well, the Norton Commando 961 Sport should definitely be on your list. Just one glance at this bike gives off an impression that this machine means business. Its muscular fuel tank complements its beefy, fully exposed engine, while its aggressive stance conjures up images of classic cafe racers.

This particular example is a 2014 model, and has been listed at no reserve on automobile auction site, Bring a Trailer. It only has 1,100 miles on the clock, and it certainly shows. Judging from the photos supplied by the listing, the bike looks to be in immaculate condition, without blemish of any sort. As such, it would definitely make for the beautiful collector's piece, as well as a machine you could take around town every so often, provided, of course, that you stay on top of its maintenance.

It's powered by a 961cc parallel-twin motor equipped with 38mm throttle bodies and a hydraulic pushrod valve train. It gets a beautiful twin-exit exhaust system, which meet a pair of conical megaphone silencers—a setup that's sure to produce nothing short of astonishing sound. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Apart from the engine, other goodies include a set of adjustable Öhlins suspension, a two-up saddle with a removable cowl, and Brembo brakes front and back. For a cleaner aesthetic, the bike's mirrors have been removed, however, the stock bar-end mirrors are included in the sale.

The lucky new owner of this beautiful machine will receive all sales documentation, a workshop manual, rear paddock stand, and a clean Florida title in the sellers name. A 1:18 scale model of the bike will also be thrown in as a nice little token from the previous owner. At present, the current bid for this bike stands at $7,500, with bidding closing in three days. Be sure to visit the source link below for more information on this machine.