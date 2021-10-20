SW-Motech Releases Line Of Accessories For 2021 Yamaha MT-07

For the 2021 model-year, Yamaha gave one of its most popular naked bikes an aesthetic refresh. Ever since its launch in 2015, the Yamaha MT-07 has been the Tuning Fork Company's best selling model in multiple markets. What many considered as an afterthought following the highly successful FZ-09, now turned MT-09, has turned out to be a rather versatile machine capable of fulfilling duties ranging from sport, touring, and even adventure.

With the 2021 model now available in most markets, it's natural that aftermarket manufacturers also update their product offerings to suit the refreshed model. SW-Motech, a popular equipment and luggage manufacturer, has recently launched a lineup of aftermarket accessories specific to the new MT-07. Everything from luggage options, racks, and crash protection is available on SW-Motech's e-commerce platform. Let's take a look at some notable items.

For starters, SW-Motech is reintroducing its popular Pro range of tank bags for the 2021 MT-07. Tank bags are available in a variety of sizes ranging from Trial, Sport, Daypack, and Micro, with storage capacities from 3 liters, for commuting purposes; all the way to 18 liters, for longer trips out of town. SW-Motech's soft panniers under the Pro Blaze range are also available for the MT-07, with its spacer brackets adapted slightly for the current model. The bag now sits slightly higher on the right side to account for the bike's exhaust system. SW-Motech's quick-release system remains unchanged for this model.

Other luggage solutions include bolt-on carriers and racks, such as the SLC carrier, Legend Gear saddlebags, and Urban ABS side cases. These heavy-duty solutions are ideal for those looking to take the MT-07 on long-distance tours, or multiple-day trips out of town. The racks are also compatible with certain SW-Motech soft luggage. Meanwhile, SW-Motech's Pro range of tail bags is also available to those of you who prefer to pack light. Choose from the narrow Pro Roadpack with an expandable storage capacity of 8 to 14 liters, or the larger Pro Rearbag and Pro Cargobag.

Last but not least, SW-Motech has also released new crash protection for the 2021 model which slightly differs from its predecessors. A new engine guard, crash pad kit, side stand foot extension and sporty-style lever guards are now available, as well. All the accessories listed above, plus a whole variety of bolt-on luggage options are available in SW-Motech's official webpage for the 2021 Yamaha MT-07 linked below.