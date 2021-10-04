This 2007 Ducati Sport Classic Is Looking For A New Home

Nearly a decade before all other major motorcycle manufacturers began rolling out modern-day interpretations of motorcycles from an era gone by, Ducati already had what kids these days call a neo-retro motorcycle. The Ducati SportClassic, initially launched in 2006, was designed to pay tribute to Ducati's classic sportbike from 1973, the 750 Sport, as well as the 750 Imola Desmo made famous by Paul Smart.

In fact, there is a special edition SportClassic named after Paul Smart, with these limited edition machines appreciating in value in recent years. The bike we have today is a 2007 SportClassic 1000S, which is the sportier variant with low-slung clip-ons and a half-fairing. This particular unit is in original, unrestored condition, and needs just a little bit of work to get it showroom fresh. It was acquired by the current seller in 2017 from his brother's estate, and is stated to be in need of a tune up. It does, however, come complete with all original componentry and documentation.

This particular example is finished in classic Ducati red atop a red steel trellis frame, and features a white racing stripe running across the center of the bike. Classic Ducati logos adorn the fuel tank and tail, while upmarket underpinnings suggest that this bike is more than just a pretty face. With radially mounted Brembo brakes up front and a Marzocchi adjustable front fork, the SportClassic has proven itself to be a rather engaging ride. To top it all off, the bike draws power from a soulful 992cc, 90-degree V-twin with Desmodromic valve actuation. When new, it pumped out around 92 horsepower and 67 ft-lbs of torque.

As of this writing, this 2007 Ducati SportClassic 1000S is listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, with a standing bid of $11,500 USD. Bidding closes in four days. The lucky new owner will get all sale documentation and certification, three keys, a factory tool kit, a Battery Tender, and a clean California title in the seller's name. A set of riding gear has been thrown into the package, too, consisting of a medium Shoei helmet, size 9 riding boots, and a medium-size riding jacket—just make sure to wash these items before wearing them.