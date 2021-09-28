It’s the end of September, 2021, and you know what that means? It means that Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale is right around the corner! This year, it’s set to take place on October 9, 2021, with a total of 527 lots currently registered. Whether you’re just looking or you suddenly find a powerful urge to bring one of these bikes home, there’s a lot to appreciate here. Let’s take a look.

For racing fans, the Phil Morris Road Racing Collection is comprised of 24 rare racing motorcycles, from TT to MotoGP. This includes five MotoGP bikes directly purchased from the Paul Bird Motorsport Team, which fielded Aprilias in the series between 2012 and 2014 under CRT rules. These bikes were ridden by the likes of James Ellison, Broc Parkes, Yonny Hernandez, and Michael Laverty.

Another collection features some truly breathtaking post-war motorbikes that belonged to German film critic Hans Schifferle. The man loved both motorcycles and movies, and also reportedly loved to ride his bikes in order to go watch films so he could do his job. Gorgeous examples include a 1955 Bianchi 175cc Tonale in red and black, a 1958 Moto Guzzi 235cc Lodola Gran Turismo in red, a 1965 Benelli 125cc Leoncino in red, a 1954 FB Mondial 200cc Sport in blue and silver, and a 1959 Horex Parilla 99cc Slughi (also called a Saluki when it was sold elsewhere).

Classic Ducati fans will find such gems as a Schifferle-owned 1958 Ducati 175 Sport in red and copper, some 1950s-era 175cc racing Ducs, and a 1974 Ducati 750SS that also came from the Schifferle Collection.

Naturally, there are plenty of the names you’d expect to find in a Bonhams motorcycle sale, with plenty of Norton, AJS, and BSA options to peruse. As well, there are lots of parts to consider, and even some lots made up of other peoples’ unfinished projects, if that’s your thing. A handful of Harley-Davidson, Indian, and Excelsior bikes can be found in this year’s sale, as well.

Then, of course, there are a healthy selection of Vincents. Along with items like a 1957 Vincent Firefly Autocycle 50cc, a 1955 Vincent Black Knight, and a 1973 Slater Egli-Vincent (as well as a slew of Vincent parts), there are not one, not two, but three Vincent Amanda Water Scooters available. If that’s three more Vincent Amandas than you thought you’d see today, we’re right there with you.

If you’re interested in doing more than just looking, Bonhams is accepting bids from registered bidders in a number of ways. You can, of course, bid in person. The auction house also accepts bids online, or via its dedicated app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Telephone/absentee bids are also accepted. See Bonhams site for full details, and be sure to register before the auction starts on October 9, 2021.