Kawasaki Goes Back To Basics With 2022 Versys 1000

Many people consider the Kawasaki Versys as the most vanilla bike in the adventure-touring segment—not exactly the most glamorous, but certainly capable and dependable. The current generation of the Versys 1000 ushered in new, cutting-edge technology that, quite frankly, we weren't expecting from Kawasaki. Performance-oriented features such as cornering ABS and traction control found their way to the premium S and SE variants.

For the 2022 model year, Team Green has decided to go back to basics by returning the base model of the Versys 1000, that does away with the farkles found in the S and SE versions. It will certainly appeal to those looking for a performance-oriented all-rounder that's rather inexpensive when compared to the competition. For 2022, Kawasaki has given the base model Versys the less-is-more treatment. However, this isn't to say that the bike has been stripped of its techie features.

The 2022 Versys 1000 continues to boast a suite of advanced electronics consisting of cornering ABS, traction control cruise control and full LED lighting. It can, however, be outfitted with optional extras such as a bidirectional quickshifter, heated grips, hand guards, and a taller windscreen, all for a premium on top of the base price. Of course, at the heart of the Versys 1000 continues to lie the ever dependable 1,043cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which delivers 120 horsepower and 75 ft-lbs of torque—the same motor found in the Ninja 1000 SX.

So, how much does the new base model Versys 1000 cost for the 2022 model year? Well, in the European market, the new bike retails at the base price of 11,995 Euros, converting to around $13,914 USD. It undoubtedly presents itself with some massive savings as opposed to the S and SE variants, costing a whopping 4,700 Euros, or $5,452 USD less than the top-of-the-line SE variant. The new base model Versys 1000 will be made available starting February 2022, so if you've been eyeing a liter-class adventure tourer that won't break the bank, you may want to wait until this bike makes its way to showroom floors.