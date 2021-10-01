The Tromox Ukko Is A Quirky 60-Mile-Per-Hour Mini E-Bike

Tromox, a Taiwanese company specializing in the development and production of lightweight, electric two-wheelers, has recently pulled the covers off its newest creation. The Ukko mini-bike may look small, cute, and approachable. However, it packs quite a lot of punch, especially when compared with other electric motorcycles of similar dimensions.

You see, the Ukko is what you could consider to be the electric evocation of the Honda Grom—a motorcycle that's designed to be fun before anything else. Tromox unveiled the Ukko at the recently held China International Motorcycles Trade Exhibition, and also posted a bunch of teasers all over the internet. Its approachable package makes it very enticing for beginner riders, or those looking for a fun electric mini-bike to rip around town in. On paper, the Ukko is meant to serve as the successor to the Mino, a small electric bike with a top speed of just 37 miles per hour.

The Ukko, however, packs significantly more watts and is able to hit a top speed of 60 miles per hour. Pair this top speed with instantaneous torque and throttle response, as well as its small and compact construction, and you're in for an exhilarating, wheelie-popping good time. It's clear to see that a machine like the Ukko will certainly have a place in the future of personal mobility. Ordinary e-scooters can be rather boring and devoid of any character. Meanwhile, full-on electric motorcycles like the Zero SR/S tend to be pretty expensive. The Ukko, as such, is a happy medium ideal for city dwellers looking to have a good time.

Tromox states that it hopes to be able to import the Ukko into the U.S. market by 2022. Given how much power it has and the speed it's able to achieve, you're going to need a full motorcycle endorsement in order to ride it on public roads. As such, Tromox also plans to import the smaller Mino for those looking for something more affordable, in a more friendly package for use around town. The Mino has been on sale across parts of Europe and Asia for some time now, and retails for around $4,000. We can expect the Ukko to retail for a significantly higher price—a price that Tromox will reveal soon.