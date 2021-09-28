Cairoli announced his retirement from Motocross by the end of the season. He also announced his future plans following his retirement, and that is to continue working alongside KTM to provide his expertise in various endeavors with the KTM Group.

The Italian racer’s retirement will take effect at the end of the 2021 Motocross GP season. Currently, Cairoli will still be in the competition, as he is in contention to still win the championship spot.

Historically, Cairoli has had nine championship wins under his belt, and six of those nine came about while he was racing with the Red Bull KTM team. With a total of 93 career GP victories and with 177 podium finishes, he could keep adding to his track record all the way until the end of the 2021 season. He is the second most achieving rider in Motocross, and he’s the greatest one to come out of Italy.

Cairoli will not leave KTM following his retirement. He is very much a part of the KTM family after all. The racer will continue to serve alongside KTM’s management thanks to a contract extension that won’t have him racing but will have him provide his expertise in order to continue developing the sport of Motocross with the KTM Group.

“This is not an easy decision. I’ve always said that numbers and statistics did not mean that much to me. I think it was an achievement for me and my family to win one world championship so to have had a career like this is very special. I feel that it is the right time to stop,” said Cairoli in a KTM Press Release.

“Everything around me makes it seem like the right decision, and we are still trying to win the title this year, so the motivation is high for this challenge. I want to thank all those who have helped me and supported me since I came to the world championship, and all along the way actually. There have been many faces and names and of course all the excitement and love from the fans. I have felt very much part of the KTM family from day one and we will continue our work and relationship together, but now in a different way. There is a lot more to do in life after 2021 but for now our goal is very clear,” he adds.