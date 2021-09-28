Cairoli announced his retirement from Motocross by the end of the season. He also announced his future plans following his retirement, and that is to continue working alongside KTM to provide his expertise in various endeavors with the KTM Group.
The Italian racer’s retirement will take effect at the end of the 2021 Motocross GP season. Currently, Cairoli will still be in the competition, as he is in contention to still win the championship spot.
Historically, Cairoli has had nine championship wins under his belt, and six of those nine came about while he was racing with the Red Bull KTM team. With a total of 93 career GP victories and with 177 podium finishes, he could keep adding to his track record all the way until the end of the 2021 season. He is the second most achieving rider in Motocross, and he’s the greatest one to come out of Italy.
Cairoli will not leave KTM following his retirement. He is very much a part of the KTM family after all. The racer will continue to serve alongside KTM’s management thanks to a contract extension that won’t have him racing but will have him provide his expertise in order to continue developing the sport of Motocross with the KTM Group.
“This is not an easy decision. I’ve always said that numbers and statistics did not mean that much to me. I think it was an achievement for me and my family to win one world championship so to have had a career like this is very special. I feel that it is the right time to stop,” said Cairoli in a KTM Press Release.
“Everything around me makes it seem like the right decision, and we are still trying to win the title this year, so the motivation is high for this challenge. I want to thank all those who have helped me and supported me since I came to the world championship, and all along the way actually. There have been many faces and names and of course all the excitement and love from the fans. I have felt very much part of the KTM family from day one and we will continue our work and relationship together, but now in a different way. There is a lot more to do in life after 2021 but for now our goal is very clear,” he adds.
#222 TO BE ‘RETIRED’ FROM MXGP COMPETITION IN HONOR OF TONY CAIROLI’S OUTSTANDING CAREER
Long-term FIM Motocross World Championship promoters Infront Motor Racing, together with the FIM, have decided to retire the #222 in honor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tony Cairoli who will draw the curtain on a glorious 18-year career at the season-ending Grand Prix of Cittá de Mantova at Mantova on November 10th.
The recently turned 36-year-old announced his transition away from full-time MXGP racing into a new role with the KTM family at a special event in Rome on September 14, 2021.
Cairoli, who started his Grand Prix career in 2004 and claimed nine world championships – two in MX2 and seven in the MXGP premier class – is statistically amongst the most successful athletes in the history of the sport. He currently has 93 GP overall victories and celebrated six of his crowns with KTM machinery.
Cairoli was the dominant MXGP figure of the ‘10s and he ruled the division between 2009 and 2014 and then triumphed again in 2017. He remains in the running for the 2021 title for what could be his 15th top-three classification in a championship campaign.
Infront Motor Racing officially retired the #222 – which Cairoli has worn consistently since 2007 – at the FIM Motocross of Nations and during a surprise ceremony as a special tribute to Tony’s astounding career. No other racer than Tony Cairoli will be able to race the #222 in MXGP competition in the future.
Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director: “We’ve had the privilege to be part of Tony’s story since 2010. We know how much we value him as a person and as one of the best riders the sport has seen, and it special that the rest of MXGP feel the same way with this retirement of his number. #222 belongs to Tony. He owned MXGP for a time when he changed the game and brought so much dominance to the championship. He raised it to a new level for riders while also showing a passion for racing that allowed him to have such a long and amazing career. Thanks to Infront Motor Racing and to the FIM for making this gesture. It’s not often a remarkable athlete like Tony comes along.”
Giuseppe Luongo, President of Infront Motor Racing: “Antonio has made a big contribution to the history of MXGP, not only with his numerous titles but also with his behavior, with his respect and with his fairness. He is an example for all young riders. We will miss Antonio on the race track but hopefully we will not miss him in our world where he will continue to offer his experience and knowledge to the next generations. Antonio, thank you for all you have offered and you continue to offer to motocross.”
