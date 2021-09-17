Between September 16 and 19, 2021, the town of Lignano Sabbiadoro in the province of Udine, Italy, is hosting the 35th annual Biker Fest International event. Among other things, it’s one of the biggest custom motorcycle shows in Europe.

In 2021, Biker Fest International is the only Italian date of the AMD World Custom Bike Show Championship. The event also represents the final round of the Italian Motorcycle Custom Bike Championship for the year, as well. The IMC championship consisted of over 12 dates throughout the country, culminating in this event.

Since the beginning, organizers of Biker Fest International have directly collaborated with the Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show in Daytona and Sturgis, which has fielded its expertise and acted as judges for the custom bike show at BFI. In 2021, a total of around 100 of the best custom bikes in the world will be on display for visitors and judges alike to admire.

Gallery: 2021 Biker Fest International

15 Photos

Organizers are taking necessary COVID precautions, in accordance with local laws. Admission is free, but you must have a vaccination Green Pass to attend. Nearby rapid testing stations are available if you need to get tested prior to entry, according to the event’s webpage.

Beyond just seeing a bunch of custom bikes in a beautiful Italian outdoor setting, all kinds of activities are planned throughout the 2021 BFI event. Demo rides, e-mobility demonstrations and presentations, enduro and off-road riding, off-road riding on mowers (!), helicopter rides, and a Vespa meeting are all planned to take place over the course of the festival.

The current local weather forecast looks mostly mild and pleasant through Sunday, September 19, when there’s a possibility of some rain. If you’re in the area and interested in attending, check out BFI’s official webpage to find out more information and make plans.