When MotoGP released its provisional 2021 calendar in November, 2020, South American fans were delighted to see the series return to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Unfortunately, just three months later, in February, 2021, a fire destroyed the pit lane garage building used by the race teams. As a result, MotoGP postponed the Argentine GP indefinitely, giving circuit organizers time to rebuild the facility.

Despite MotoGP adding the Grand Prix of the Americas (held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas) back to the schedule, organizers have officially canceled the 2021 Argentine Grand Prix. Dorna Sports and local officials decided that the race weekend wouldn’t be feasible due to the ongoing pandemic, logistical/travel restrictions, and circuit infrastructure damage.

With the COVID-19 health crisis restricting the 2020 MotoGP calendar to Europe, the last Grand Prix round hosted by the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit was held on March 31, 2019. Of course, with ongoing construction, we’ll have to wait and see if the Argentine GP returns when the race series releases its 2022 schedule.

For now, Dorna Sports has finalized the 2021 calendar with just five races left in the season. The MotoGP paddock will travel to Misano World Circuit for the San Marino and Rimini’s Coast Grand Prix (Italy) before jumping the pond for the Grand Prix of the Americas. Following the American round, the teams will travel back to Europe for the final leg of the year. The Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna will also take place at the Misano raceway while the Grand Prix of Algarve will send the championship back to Portugal’s Portimao track. As usual, Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit (Spain) will host the final round of the season.

In addition to finally setting the 2021 calendar in stone, MotoGP announced its 2022 test dates. Following the Valencian GP, the riders will take a short trip to the Jerez Circuit for a two-day test on November 18-19, 2021. After the new year, the riders will get back on track at the Sepang Shakedown Test beginning January 31, 2022. Yes, the 2021 calendar has been an ever-evolving schedule, but hopefully, the 2022 season will go according to plan.