Italian gear and equipment manufacturer Alpinestars has a wide array of riding gear which encompasses all disciplines of two wheeled sports. From downhill mountain biking to motocross to road racing, Alpinestars has it all. Apart from its motorsports-centric product offerings, the company also has an impressive repertoire of street-oriented riding gear. The latest of which, the Turnstone, has been designed to appeal to the retro crowd.

The Alpinestars Turnstone riding boots incorporates a classic design with modern-day technology. Based on the iconic Chelsea style boot, the Turnstone is constructed out of full 1.5mm bovine leather that promises to deliver the best of both worlds of comfort and protection. The Turnstone doesn't have any visible lacing or straps, but rather, has been designed around a new and innovative hidden lace system which can be adjusted by pulling the tab at the back of the boot. This feature provides an extremely clean aesthetic, while also eliminating the risk of laces or straps getting snagged up on your bikes foot controls.

As is the case with all of Alpinestars' motorcycle-approved kicks, special attention has been given to the most injury-prone parts of the foot when it comes to this boot's protective features. Dual density medial and external cups have been incorporated around the ankle to protect against impact and crushing forces. Additional support around the heel and toe box have also been added for improved all-around protection. The entire boot, too, is constructed out of a thick bovine leather material, thereby providing excellent abrasion resistance.

As far as comfort and convenience is concerned, the Turnstone boasts a comfortable fit thanks to the previously mentioned hidden lacing system. Apart from being easy to adjust with just the pull of a tab, it also allows you to easily wear and remove the shoe, just like you would an ordinary pair of slip-on sneakers. The new Alpinestars Turnstone leather boots are CE certified level 1, and can be purchased in either black or brown. Sizing for these riding boots is from 38 to 48, and price has been pegged at 209.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $248 USD.