It’s back-to-school time, and Honda Europe launched its 2022 CB500 trio just in time to help A2 license holders get to class. As per usual, the CB500F, CB500R, and CB500X share some updates, while others are specific to individual models within the range. Let’s take a look.

Whether you’re headed to a brick-and-mortar school or just an eternal student in the School of Life, the 2022 CB500s get some choice chassis upgrades. Much like the CB650R and CBR650R, the 2022 CB500 trio all get the benefit of 41mm Showa Big Piston USD front fork setups with adjustable preload. The CB500X features 135mm of front suspension travel, or just over 5.3 inches.

The 2022 CB500F and CB500R also get some lighter Y-spoke aluminum alloy front wheels, while the CB500X gets a lighter-weight 19-inch spoked front wheel. All three CB500s get a brand-new 296mm dual wave brake disc setup at the front wheel, which also comes with a set of radially-mounted Nissin calipers.

All three CB500s further benefit from a newly redesigned swingarm that’s both stronger and lighter in weight. Honda says this is possible because it used 2mm steel instead of 2.3mm steel in its construction—shaving weight in addition to metal. It uses a hollow cross-member design, which Honda says “is stiffer rotationally, and also more flexible laterally to improve handling.”

Engine mapping also gets an update for the CB500 trio in 2022, giving enhanced torque feel and character. Of course, it still produces an A2-license-compliant, reliable 35 kilowatts (or 46.9 horsepower) at 8,600 rpm and 43 newton-meters (or 31.7 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm.

As you’d expect, the 2022 CB500s get some new paint for the new year. The 2022 CB500F will come in your choice of Pearl Smoky Gray, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, and Pearl Dusk Yellow. Meanwhile, the 2022 CB500R comes in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, along with new graphics to give it an updated look. Finally, the 2022 CB500X gets Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Organic Green colorways to show off. All three are also available in Honda’s classic Grand Prix Red colorway, if that’s your preference.