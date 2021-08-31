The past 20 months have been weird for everyone, motorsports participants and fans included. If you’re an FIM Endurance World Championship fan, though, you have something to look forward to in September, 2021. Although the annual Bol d’Or FIM EWC round was canceled last year, organizers excitedly announced that it’s all systems go to run from September 18 through 19, 2021.

Earlier in August, 2021, the Suzuka 8 Hours was canceled due to the current COVID surge that Japan is experiencing. As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, different geographic locations go through different viral surges at different times. As of July 29, 2021, the French national government started utilizing a digital health pass system for leisure and cultural venues and events where more than 50 people will be attending. That includes the 2021 Bol d’Or, but if you meet the health criteria, there’s no limit on the number of spectators.

France’s health pass has a few simple rules. All people over the age of 12 are required to use this system, but those under 12 are not required to do so. It must prove that you are either fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine, have received a negative PCR or antigen test within the last 48 hours, or have recovered from COVID-19 (with a positive PCR or antigen test result as proof) that is between 15 days and 6 months old.

If you want to attend the 24-hour endurance motorcycle race in Le Castellet, you’ll need to purchase a ticket and have a valid health passport. It’s as simple as that. As of August 31, 2021, there are currently no restrictions on travel within France, but rules may differ if you’re coming from outside the country. You’ll need to consult the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for the most up-to-date information if you’re considering a visit from outside France.

“The cancellation of the 2020 Bol d’Or, like many other sporting events, came as a shock for the competitors as well as all our spectators. It has been more than a year since the start of the pandemic, and I am thrilled that we can once again welcome the riders and fans,” Bol d’Or organizer and Larivière Organization president Sophie Casasnovas said in a statement.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to do so in the proper conditions, with no limit on numbers. The health passport and barrier gestures will not stop fans from fully enjoying the show on the track and the live events taking place throughout the weekend. See you in 3 weeks at a full-on motorcycling fiesta,” she concluded.