The 2021 Edition Of The Cross Egypt Challenge Is A Go

Who doesn’t love a good, week-long adventure ride, especially when it covers terrain in one of the world's most scenic countries? This October, you will have the chance to do just that, in the 2021 Cross Egypt Challenge. This event was initially supposed to take place last year, however, the ongoing global pandemic had reached a fever pitch at that point, and the event organizers had no choice but to postpone the challenge.

Given the fact that the world is slowly getting back on its feet following ramped up vaccination initiatives all over the world, the 10-day, eight-stage, 1,500-mile journey has been given the greenlight and will commence this coming October 7, 2021 in Alexandria, Egypt. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, or FIM, the world's largest governing body of motorcycle related sports and events, is the organization behind the Cross Egypt Challenge. The organization explicitly states that this event is not a race, but rather a tour dedicated to showcasing the beautiful landscapes, architecture, and rich history that Egypt has to offer.

As such, the 2021 Cross Egypt Challenge is open to a vast array of two wheeled vehicles including but not limited to adventure bikes, naked bikes, sport touring machines, and even scooters. As mentioned earlier, the event is by no means a walk in the park. The adventure will last a total of 10 days, cover eight stages, and have participants ride a total distance of 1,500 miles. The tour will start in Alexandria, and will culminate in Cairo.

Apart, of course, from the excitement and challenges brought about by a long, ten-day motorcycle tour, this event also seeks to boost Egyptian tourism and showcase the breathtaking scenery and architecture of the country. “Cross Egypt Challenge was created to prove that Egypt is safe for tourism, and for the past ten years we have been sending assurance messages globally that it is safe to visit Egypt. Our efforts, combined with those of other NGOs and the Egyptian government, resulted in Egypt topping the world’s tourist destinations in recent years,” stated Cross Egypt Challenge Official Spokesperson Ahmad Elzoghby in an article published by Ultimate Motorcycling.

Of course, given the fact that this event will be held in Egypt, those of you who wish to participate will be required to secure a good number of documents. The full list of requirements, as well as a detailed itinerary of the journey can all be found in the Cross Egypt Challenge official website link below.