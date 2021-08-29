In 2013, Triumph launched what is possibly one of its more notable limited editions in the Bonneville's history. Steve McQueen himself was a Triumph rider, and the British brand made a few examples of these now out-of-production motorcycles.

This particular example listed on Bring a Trailer only has 96 miles on the clock, which means that it probably hasn’t been ridden for quite some time, and probably has been kept as a collector’s item by an avid motorcycle and McQueen fan. However, the listing states otherwise, mentioning that it has been ridden by the selling dealer, which means that it will be pristine.

The bike itself is finished in a matte dark green paint job, and it features Steve McQueen’s signature on both of its side panels. It also comes with a luggage rack, a side stand, and a black headlight bucket with mirrors, and external front fender support.

Footwork is handled by a set of black and polished wire-spoke wheels that come in at 19 inches in the front and 17 inches in the rear, both wrapped in Metzeler tires. There are single discs in the front and the rear, and the bike is damped by a set of standard forks and a dual springer rear setup.

Powered by an 865cc parallel-twin engine, the T100 is Triumph’s more sedate offering in the lineup, undercutting the T120 while still retaining the classic Triumph mark of quality. With 67 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque, the bike’s not too sluggish, however, a few people have lamented that it could use an extra gear because the bike comes with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Since this was a limited production run, the bike is numbered, and it’s the 400th to leave the Triumph factory out of 1,100 units. On top of that, it also comes with complete documents, as well as a Steve McQueen t-shirt from Triumph. Make an offer on this bike, the current bid sits at $7,800 USD, and the bidding ends on August 31, 2021. Remember, only 1,100 units of this bike exist, so for its limited nature, it’s quite the bargain.