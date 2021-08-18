Not all adventure riders are created equally. Some excel at tackling tough off-road terrain while others crush hundreds of miles per day on the tarmac. If you consider yourself a dirt specialist, dedicated adventure or motocross boots are your best bet. On the other hand, if your journeys only include the occasional fire road or tame trail, full-length boots may not make the most sense.

For those riders, TCX’s Baja Mid boots provide the perfect balance between off-road protection and on-road comfort. Riding on the same chassis as the brand’s full-length Baja boots, the Mid variant brings the cuff down to the rider’s mid-calf. Still providing excellent ankle support, the boot sacrifices shin protection to deliver an increased range of motion. Despite its smaller stature, the Baja Mid boots still boast many of the same features found on its full-sized sibling.

Constructed of supple full-grain leather, the boots offer all-day comfort with a padded collar and Ortholite foam footbed. The insole also features high-level breathability, allowing air to circulate through the boot and keep the rider’s feet cool and dry. The water-resistant T-Dry membrane also keeps moisture out, improving comfort regardless of distance and conditions.

Polyurethane (PU) ankle protectors, heel and toe reinforcements, and a PU midsole shield the rider’s feet from impact while select leather reinforcements ensure sufficient abrasion protection in the event of a crash. The large Velcro flap and two aluminum/PU tightening buckles ensure a secure yet comfortable fit. Whether your travels take you to remote dirt trails or slick backroads, the outsole's special rubber compound and differentiated grip areas should provide more than enough traction and stability.

Available in sizes 38-48 and offered in black and brown colorways, the TCX boots retail for $239.99. Whether you ride a KTM 890 Adventure or a Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT, the Baja Mid is a great alternative for road-biased adventures.