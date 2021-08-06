If you do your primary riding on the street, and you’re looking for a new pair of low-cut, casual motorcycle boots that both protect and ventilate, Alpinestars SMX-1 R V2 boots may just fit the bill. They come in three colorways and a range of sizes, so let’s take a look.

The microfiber upper is both lightweight and abrasion-resistant, and is reinforced with TPU protectors for added safety. Accordion flex zones help the boot fit and mold to your foot and ankle for comfort, and the grippy rubber compound patterned sole helps you really plant your feet where you put them. From pegs to pavement, you definitely don’t want your feet slipping unexpectedly while you’re out riding.

The SMX-1 R V2 boots come with both a reverse zip closure and a front Velcro closure system. This allows you to both get in and out of your boots quickly and easily, and also adjust their fitment with the Velcro for added comfort. Regarding protection, these boots are certified to standard CE EN13634:2017, according to Alpinestars.

Gallery: Alpinestars SMX-1 R V2 Boots

8 Photos

They have a nice, wide shift pad so you won’t have to worry about scuffing up the rest of your boot by simply operating your motorcycle. They also come with an external high modulus TPU heel counter, which helps reinforce the heel cup and adds additional support to the back of your foot. The rear flex bellow also has a flex window that Alpinestars adds extra ventilation to keep your feet cool while riding. A double-density ankle protector helps keep your vulnerable ankles safe.

The TPU sliders feature a new easy-screw fixing concept to make them both quicker and easier to replace, per Alpinestars. That’s good, because toe sliders are meant to take abuse, and you’ll probably need to replace them at some point if you wear these boots regularly.

The SMX-1 R V2 is available in your choice of three colorways: Black, Black and White, or Black and Red. Available sizes range from 38 to 50, and MSRP is $169.95. On Alpinestars’ own website, they’re currently listed as out of stock as of August 6, 2021, but there’s a signup form where you can get notified once they’re back in stock. You can also check with your trusted Alpinestars gear retailers, either locally or online, to find out if they have what you’re looking for or are expecting a new shipment in soon.