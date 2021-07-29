As of July 22, 2021, Suzuki Motor USA is recalling 2019 and 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 scooters (model number UH200) due to the risk posed by a fuel hose assembly that may leak fuel. Summer action blockbuster movies may not be the most realistic, but they’ve taught us at least one true thing: Where there’s a fuel leak, there’s fire danger.

Burgman 200s are known for being neither fast nor furious. Despite those facts, this recall is still serious. Suzuki estimates that around 270 scooters are involved, which is 100 percent of the number released in this market. Affected units were produced between August 17, 2018 and November 25, 2019. The VIN ranges are MLCCH41A3K1600001 to MLCCH41A0K1600120 and also MLCCH41A1L1600001 to MLCCH41A7L1600150.

Due to a manufacturing error in a batch of affected fuel hoses, one of Suzuki’s suppliers created some fuel hoses with an interior diameter that is larger than specification. Scooters constructed with these faulty fuel hoses may have an improperly loose connection with the metal fuel hose connection pipes, and could leak fuel. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if fuel leaks from the fuel hose assembly, risk of fire is increased.

If you own a 2019 or 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200, the official recall notice lists a possible warning sign of this condition as a fuel smell after vehicle shutdown. If you notice such a smell, you should contact your local Suzuki dealer regarding recall service. Under the terms of this recall, the fuel hose assembly will be replaced with a corrected unit by authorized Suzuki dealers, at no charge to the customer.

If you previously already had this part replaced prior to the recall, Suzuki will issue full or partial reimbursement for the cost of the repair at its discretion, according to a strict set of guidelines. Related expenses, such as a tow truck or hotel stay related to a vehicle breakdown, are not covered under the terms of Suzuki’s reimbursement process.

NHTSA issued this recall on July 22, 2021. Suzuki plans to notify dealers about the recall on August 13, 2021. Additionally, Suzuki will notify owners whose information it has on file on August 20, 2021.

Suzuki Motors USA also notes that some Burgman 200 units affected by this fuel hose recall may also be affected by the speedometer recall issued in May, 2021. If your scooter is affected by both recalls, your authorized Suzuki dealer should perform both recall services for you at no charge.

NHTSA’s number for this recall campaign is 21V-558. Suzuki’s number for this recall is 2A97. Owners may contact Suzuki Customer Service at (714) 572-1490. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.