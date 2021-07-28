It's summer 2021 all across North America, and you know what that means? Harley-Davidson just announced that the Let’s Ride Challenge is officially open for the season! There are many ways to win a slew of prizes, but the way you can win the biggest prizes is by riding.

From July 23 through September 30, 2021, riders throughout the U.S. and Canada who enter by either registering on the official website or through the Harley-Davidson smartphone app will be eligible to win several different prizes. The biggest prizes are only unlocked through reaching mileage milestones, as monitored by the H-D app on your phone.

A bevy of activities can earn you varying numbers of sweepstakes entries as well. Each entrant may play one time a day throughout the promotion period, and multiple entrants may not share the same e-mail address, per the official rules. Additionally, if you try to play more than the number of times allowed by using multiple e-mail addresses, all your entries will be disqualified.

Simply signing up for the challenge gets you a single sweepstakes entry, as well as one Instant Win entry for the day. There are eleven other ways to earn additional sweepstakes entries, which include things like watching videos, checking in at Harley dealers via the Harley-Davidson app, purchasing general merchandise or scheduling service appointments at your local Harley dealer, and of course riding and tracking miles via the H-D app. Test rides and social media sharing also earn entries. Each of these activities earns you different numbers of additional sweepstakes entries per day.

To win one of the grand prizes, you must meet certain mileage thresholds to be considered, as tracked in the Harley-Davidson app. Ride between 0 and 999,999 miles, and you can win a $2,500 Harley-Davidson gift card. Riding over a million miles gets you the chance to win $5,000 U.S. dollars in cash, as well as a $2,500 Harley-Davidson gift card. Over 3 million miles could win you a riding trip with three of your buddies, and riding over 5 million miles could win you a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle (details unspecified).

Every day also brings the chance to win new Instant Win prizes, including Harley-Davidson sunglasses, LEGO Fat Boy sets, a one-year H.O.G. membership, gift cards (U.S. entrants only), oil can glass sets, and Riding Academy New Rider Courses (U.S. entrants only). If you’re interested, live in the U.S. or Canada, and are over the age of 18, you have through September 30, 2021 to enter.