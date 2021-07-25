Sportier, but still retro, the Kymco Like 150 S is the newest addition to the scooter lineup of the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Like its brother, the Like 150 R, the Kymco Like 150 S continues on with its classic and practical design.

The new Like 150 S features a new streamlined dashboard with a slimmer headlight and a suave passenger grab rail. The front features a new and still likable face with its new headlight, and Kymco even added a new front vent to further set it apart from the Like's 'R' variant. Meanwhile, the scooter also gets a new muffler cover, and it also features black trimming that can be found on the piping, forks, front vent, headlight bezel, and mirrors in place of the chrome and silver found on the Like 150 R.

If that wasn't enough, Kymco even painted the scooter in bright and fluorescent orange. Paired with the black trim and silver accents, the scooter looks remarkably stylish with a playful attitude.

Motivating the Like is a 149.8 cc single-cylinder motor that produces 13.3 horsepower with four valves and fuel injection. Kymco also boasts that the engine is now smoother and quieter than ever. Riders will find that the bike is extremely easy to use thanks to its twist-and-go operation thanks to its continuously variable transmission (CVT) that puts all those thirteen horses on the ground.

The Like 150 S also takes advantage of Kymco's new and updated chassis. Thanks to a bi-beam frame and repositioning of the fuel tank, the scooter gets a lower center of gravity, and it's up to 5 kilograms lighter than the Like 150 R.

On the safety front, the Like 150 S has dual-channel Bosch anti-lock braking.

The model retails in Australia for a decent price of just $4,990 AUD, or just about $3,700 USD, plus on-road costs that include a three-year Kymco factory warranty.