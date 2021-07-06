Kymco Rolls Out Updated People 200i ABS Commuter Scooter

Kymco, a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer, has become popular all across the globe thanks to its impressive two-wheelers, particularly its scooters, which boast praiseworthy performance at a very enticing price point. The company has scooter offerings of all shapes and sizes. From retro-styled small capacity models such as the Like 125, to highway munching maxi-scooters such as the Xciting 400, Kymco’s scooter range is wide and vast to say the least.

To make its commuter scooter lineup even better, the Taiwanese company has recently updated its People range of scooters which consist of the Classic 50, 125i ABS, and the newest addition, the 200i ABS which replaces the previous 150cc model. Kymco has thoroughly refreshed the People range of scooters by giving them all some styling updates which elevates the scooter’s overall aesthetic and brings it up to spec with its modern-day counterparts. The Kymco People 200i ABS gets a newly redesigned LED headlight, as well as a premium black leather saddle.

The new Kymco People 200i ABS gets a brand new engine. Displacing 163 cubes, the new motor is an air-cooler unit designed to offer maximum efficiency and performance for use in and around the city. Thanks to its electronic fuel injection system, the scooter complies to Euro5 emission standards, and produces quite a healthy amount of power, too. It makes 14.7 horsepower and 13.5 Nm of torque, just the right amount of power to make it a zippy little commuter. The People 200i has a claimed top speed of 105 kilometers per hour, or 65 miles per hour, and claims to be able to return an impressive mileage of 37 kilometers per liter, or 87 miles to the gallon.

As far as features are concerned, the People 200i ABS comes with all the bare essentials needed for a decent daily commuter. It gets standard telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable rear shocks as its suspension setup. Additionally, dual-channel ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes come as standard for added safety on all road conditions. To make things even better, Kymco is throwing in a top case which serves as handy additional storage on top of the already generous under-seat storage which is large enough to accommodate a helmet. As far as pricing and availability is concerned, Kymco has priced the People 200i ABS at 3,340 Euros, or the equivalent of $3,962 USD.