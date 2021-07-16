The 44th 24 Hours of Le Mans Endurance race was another one for the record books. After postponing the event in April, 2021, the Endurance World Championship (EWC) returned to the Bugatti Circuit on June 13, 2021, to complete the day-long race. Reigning champions Yoshimura Sert Motul Suzuki finished the competition with an 8-lap advantage over its rivals but several fueling incidents marred the race weekend.

Unfortunately, we were unable to track down specific issues encountered during the Le Mans round. However, the EWC will institute a single-manufacturer quick fill refueling system following a meeting between FIM and Le Mans 24 Hours promoter Eurosport Events. The initiative aims to reestablish safe protocols for refueling activities in pit lane. The single manufacturer approach will also promote technical fairness and worldwide standardization while reducing costs.

“The safety of riders and technical staff is a priority for Eurosport Events,” stated Head of Eurosport Events François Ribeiro. “...the use of a safe and homologated refueling system will further improve the safety of teams in the FIM Endurance World Championship. This is one of the keys to the success and continuity of the championship.”

The two-phase project will span 10 years, wherein the selected manufacturer will need to meet key performance milestones stated in the contract. The 2022 EWC season will be a transition year, with the fuel quick fill system available for teams to purchase but not required by the race series. In 2023, the FIM Homologated refueling system will be mandatory for all race teams.

“The introduction of a single FIM Homologated fuel quick fill system manufacturer is another important step,” added Commission of Circuit Racing Director Franck Vayssié. “The gradual implementation and close collaboration between all parties involved will provide a high-performance system at the best price. We warmly thank everyone involved and will communicate the details of the tender by the end of July.”

The FIM will clarify the project’s standards and requirements when it issues that call for tenders. After a lengthy consideration, FIM will publish the homologated refueling system parts list by the end of 2021.