Established in 1977, Spidi initially produced motorcycle racing gloves. Over the years, the Italian gear manufacturer expanded its range to motorcycle apparel and protected MotoGP riders such as Kenny Roberts, Marco Melandri, Sete Gibernau, and Colin Edwards. Today, the brand endorses numerous Moto2 and WSBK riders, and its Carbo gloves are still a fixture on the track. Despite the flagship leather gloves delivering premium protection and comfort, Spidi’s application of kangaroo leather only improves the racing gloves.

Similar to the standard Carbo track gloves, the Carbo Kangaroo also features carbon fiber knuckles, Warrior protectors on the external sides, and finger shields. Superfabric details on the fingers, abrasion-resistant suede microfiber, and Keramide reinforcements at the back of the hands also make the jump. However, the .7-.8 kangaroo leather not only protects better thanks to high abrasion resistance but also decreases weight (compared to cowhide).

The supple kangaroo hide and lightweight construction also improve comfort. Additionally, Spidi opts for external seams with the Carbo Kangaroo gloves, ensuring that the user’s fingers don’t come in direct contact with the stitching. Highly shock-absorbent silicone, palm padding, and a double closure Velcro retention system at the wrist and cuff amplify both comfort and protection. Of course, perforated leather keeps the rider cool during the heated track battles while still achieving a level 1 CE rating.

At $429.90, the Carbo Kangaroo is a considerable markup over the Carbo Track Evo gloves ($359.90). However, the unparalleled protection and 400 gram (.88 pounds) construction make the Carbo Kangaroo hard to beat. Spidi offers the race gloves in sizes S-3XL and in black/white or black/red color combinations. Yes, the Carbo Tack Evo gloves get the job done, but Carbo Kangaroo is a marked evolution in protection, comfort, and lightweight construction.