This Custom Electric Honda CB200 Puts A New Spin On Neo-Retro

Just like motorcycles from the factory, the custom bike scene has advanced leaps and bounds. Custom bikes aren’t just looking better, they’re performing better, too. Just take a look at this gorgeous custom Honda CB200 which has aptly been renamed EV200. Why? Well, the folks over at San Francisco-based custom shop Omega Motors have swapped the bike’s conventional gasoline engine out for a fully electric powertrain.

Before we dive into the bike’s new engine, let’s first talk about its styling. Omega Motors goes into great detail about this bike on its official website linked below, and it’s clear to see that the talented folks behind this project poured their hearts and souls into this build. The EV200 boasts classic neo-retro styling accentuated by a simple bone line and a round headlight. Omega Motors has kept the styling of the EV200 rather understated, further showcasing the bike’s high-tech powertrain. Overall, Omega Motors has created a simple yet effective electric retro machine which looks somewhat like a crossroads between a scrambler and a cafe racer.

What started out as a 1975 CB200 has lost its 198cc parallel-twin engine in favor of a lean, green, electric machine, which apart from making tree huggers really happy, looks absolutely badass, too. The folks at Omega Motors have fitted a brand spanking new electric motor sourced from Golden Motor. This power plant is rated at 5kW, and can produce the equivalent of around 6.7 horsepower continuously, while peak power is at around 13.4 horsepower. It sips juice from a 1.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Perhaps the best part is that it comes in a gorgeous custom aluminum housing which looks retro and futuristic at the same time.

The EV200 looks so clean simply because Omega Motors did an outstanding job in concealing all the bike’s unsightly wiring. The builders made use of a Kelly Controls controller which has been housed under the seat and what was once the fuel tank. Overall, the EV200’s performance figures are pretty decent. It’s capable of hitting a top speed of 60 miles per hour. It’s overall range, however, leaves a bit to be desired, as it can only cover 48 kilometers or 30 miles on a single charge. Plus, it takes a total of five to eight hours to fully charge the battery—an amount of time that can feel excruciatingly long, especially when you’re eager to go out for a ride on this gorgeous machine.